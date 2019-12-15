It is with sorrowful hearts that on Dec. 11, 2019 we said goodbye to our loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, cousin, uncle and friend Raymond August Ihde.
Raymond was born in Moore, Montana, on Jan. 18, 1925 to parents August and Ellen (Clark) Ihde. He was raised on a ranch at Cat Creek, Montana, and attended school in Winnett where he later graduated.
Raymond grew up during difficult times which molded his strong work ethic and steadfastness throughout his life. Raymond began working for Conoco part-time at a young age while ranching before following the advice of his father and accepting a full-time position with Conoco where he later retired after over 40 years of service. In April 1953 he was united in marriage to Willis Flanigan at St. Leo’s Catholic Church in Lewistown. Together they raised three sons. While working for Conoco, Raymond and Willis made their home in Montana, Wyoming, and North Dakota before returning to Montana where they retired. After retirement they spent many years wintering in Arizona before returning to Montana full-time. Raymond attained the status of 4th Degree Knight in the Knights of Columbus and enjoyed lapidary, silver-smithing, ballroom dancing, playing old-time fiddle tunes and visiting with family and friends.
You have free articles remaining.
Raymond was preceded in death by his parents August and Ellen Ihde; and brothers John, Bill and Elwood.
Surviving him are his wife Willis; sons Mark, Thomas (Kelly) and Daniel; grandson Brandon (Carmen) Ihde and great-granddaughter Finlee Ihde.
Funeral Services will be 10 a.m. Monday, Dec. 16, at St. Pius X Catholic Church. Committal will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 18, in Lewistown City Cemetery. Arrangements are in the care of Dahl Funeral Chapel and memories may be shared at www.dahlfuneralchapel.com
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.