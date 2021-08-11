Raymond Archie Padgett

Raymond Archie Padgett, age 94, died August 7, 2021. Born on Jan. 13, 1927, Ray graduated from Opheim High School in Jan. 1944, and enlisted in the Navy. After honorable discharge, he returned to the family farm in Montana.

He married Donna LaRoche Feb. 21, 1954. They made their home on the Padgett homestead where they raised their three daughters before retiring to Billings in 2003.

Survivors include: three daughters, Renee (George) Bulatowicz, Donita (Richard) Cantrell, and Marcie Padgett; three grandchildren, Donna Bulatowicz, Michael (Julie) Bulatowicz, and Richard Cantrell; two great-grandchildren, Joshua and Matthew Bulatowicz; and numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family.

Services will be held at the Opheim Community Church on Saturday, August 14 at 11 a.m.. Viewing will take place at Bell Mortuary in Glasgow Friday, August 13th from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the North Valley EMS or charity of your choice.