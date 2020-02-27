Raymond Arnston
Raymond Arnston

Ray passed away in Billings on Feb. 26, 2020. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, at 10 a.m. in the Savior Lutheran Church in Glendive, MT.

Service information

Feb 28
Visitation
Friday, February 28, 2020
6:00PM-8:00PM
Silha Funeral Homes - Glendive, Montana
221 N. Meade Avenue P.O. Box 848
Glendive, MT 59330
Feb 29
Funeral Service
Saturday, February 29, 2020
10:00AM-11:00AM
Our Savior Lutheran Church
322 North River Avenue
Glendive, MT 59330
