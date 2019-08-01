Raymond C. Doyle, 60, passed away Friday July 26 of cancer.
Raymond was born Jan. 31, 1959. He graduated from high school in Livingston in 1977. Raymond worked for BNSF. Raymond was always smiling. He loved sports, he was a wealth of knowledge about statistics. He also loved to fish.
Raymond’s purpose in life was his son, Reynie. He is survived by his brother, Clinton Doyle; nephews Preston and Hunter; and brother Benny Doyle.
There will be a celebration of life at 4 p.m. Saturday, August 24 at the Elks Lodge in Sheridan.
Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Gallery. To leave condolences for the family, please visit www.cfgbillings.com
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.