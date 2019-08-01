{{featured_button_text}}

Raymond C. Doyle, 60, passed away Friday July 26 of cancer.

Raymond was born Jan. 31, 1959. He graduated from high school in Livingston in 1977. Raymond worked for BNSF. Raymond was always smiling. He loved sports, he was a wealth of knowledge about statistics. He also loved to fish.

Raymond’s purpose in life was his son, Reynie. He is survived by his brother, Clinton Doyle; nephews Preston and Hunter; and brother Benny Doyle.

There will be a celebration of life at 4 p.m. Saturday, August 24 at the Elks Lodge in Sheridan.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Gallery. To leave condolences for the family, please visit www.cfgbillings.com

