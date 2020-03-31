Raymond E. Hatheway
Raymond E. Hatheway, 91, passed away Saturday, March 28, 2020, at the Central Montana Medical Center in Lewistown. Cremation has taken place, services are pending.

Raymond is survived by his son in Seattle, Washington, and other family in Montana and Wyoming.

Arrangements are under the care of Creel Funeral Home. Raymond's family and friends can share memories and condolences at www.creelfuneralhome.com

