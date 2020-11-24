Raymond G. ‘Ray' Kunda
Ray Kunda, 83, of Big Timber passed away Sunday Nov. 22, 2020 at the Pioneer Medical Center in Big Timber.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 2 p.m. Friday Nov. 27, 2020 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Big Timber. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, guests have been limited to immediate family and close friends. Rite of committal will follow at Mountain View Cemetery. To leave condolences for the family, please visit www.stenbergfuneralhome.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.