Raymond G. 'Ray' Kunda
Raymond G. 'Ray' Kunda

Raymond G. ‘Ray' Kunda

Ray Kunda, 83, of Big Timber passed away Sunday Nov. 22, 2020 at the Pioneer Medical Center in Big Timber.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 2 p.m. Friday Nov. 27, 2020 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Big Timber. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, guests have been limited to immediate family and close friends. Rite of committal will follow at Mountain View Cemetery. To leave condolences for the family, please visit www.stenbergfuneralhome.com.

