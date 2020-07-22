Raymond J. Newell, 79, passed away quietly July 17, 2020. He was born and raised in Hardin, Montana. Ray owned and operated Newell Electronics & Radio Shack in Hardin for many years and was an important member of the Hardin business community. He always had coffee on and time to visit. Ray liked to hunt and enjoyed hunting with his nephews, along with his many other hobbies. Ray was a devoted member of Faith Chapel in Billings and enjoyed their services. He kept updated on the local Hardin news, by meeting with fellow Hardin-nites for coffee on Monday mornings.