Raymond J. Newell
Raymond J. Newell, 79, passed away quietly July 17, 2020. He was born and raised in Hardin, Montana. Ray owned and operated Newell Electronics & Radio Shack in Hardin for many years and was an important member of the Hardin business community. He always had coffee on and time to visit. Ray liked to hunt and enjoyed hunting with his nephews, along with his many other hobbies. Ray was a devoted member of Faith Chapel in Billings and enjoyed their services. He kept updated on the local Hardin news, by meeting with fellow Hardin-nites for coffee on Monday mornings.
He is preceded in death by his parents Jack and Mary Newell, his sister and brother in-law Jackie (Newell) and June Redding and his brother Thomas E. Newell.
Ray is survived by his loving wife Jeanie Newell, his sister Janet Rusk; his children Darla, Tyson and Tawna; his stepchildren Pam, Jo, Dan, Kim and Shelly and numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Memorial services will be held on Saturday July 25, 2020 at 1 p.m. at the First Congregational Church in Hardin.
In lieu of flowers memorial may be made in Ray's name to Big Horn County Historical Museum or St. Jude Children's Hospital.
Bullis Mortuary has been entrusted with the arrangements.
