Raymond James Schaak a quiet, gentle, kind, loving man entered Heaven's Gates early Wednesday morning, September 6 with a shout of "Joy and Acclamation!"
Raymond loved all his family very much and extended this love in various ways.
Raymond loved music and after retirement he took lessons and learned to play guitar, banjo and technics organ.
Ray was born on December 19, 1928, in Hardin, MT, the seventh child of Erdman A. and Pauline Maier Schaak. He spent his childhood in the Hardin area and began school in Hardin. The family moved to a farm South of St. Xavier where he attended a one room country school until a new school was built in St. Xavier. He continued high school in Hardin but left before graduating to help on the family farm. He received a GED after serving in the Military. On February 8, 1951, he was inducted into the Army, he took basic training at Camp Rucker Alabama with the 47th Infantry Division. After basic training he was sent to Korea and served in the 3rd Infantry Division as a demolition tech and squad leader, attaining the rank of Staff Sergeant. He was released to the inactive reserve and received an Honorable discharge in 1956. In 1954 he met a blond, blue-eyed girl, Marilyn Wagner who on October 7, 1956, became his wife, lifetime partner and best friend. To this union one child, Timothy Wade, was born.
In July of 1957 he began employment with the Montana Department of Transportation in the Engineering department. Most of his career as a project manager on highway construction projects, retiring in 1991 with 34 years of service.
Survivors include his Wife of 66 years, and numerous nephews and nieces.
Raymond is preceded in death by, son, Timothy Wade, father and mother, his four brothers: Arron, Reuben, Charles and Eugene. Along with four sisters: Agnes, Delores, Esther, and Berniece.
A funeral service will be held on Monday, September 11 at 11:00 a.m. at Emmanuel Baptist Church, 328 S. Shiloh Rd. A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, September 12 at 2:00 p.m. at Fairview Cemetery in Hardin.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.