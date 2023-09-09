Ray was born on December 19, 1928, in Hardin, MT, the seventh child of Erdman A. and Pauline Maier Schaak. He spent his childhood in the Hardin area and began school in Hardin. The family moved to a farm South of St. Xavier where he attended a one room country school until a new school was built in St. Xavier. He continued high school in Hardin but left before graduating to help on the family farm. He received a GED after serving in the Military. On February 8, 1951, he was inducted into the Army, he took basic training at Camp Rucker Alabama with the 47th Infantry Division. After basic training he was sent to Korea and served in the 3rd Infantry Division as a demolition tech and squad leader, attaining the rank of Staff Sergeant. He was released to the inactive reserve and received an Honorable discharge in 1956. In 1954 he met a blond, blue-eyed girl, Marilyn Wagner who on October 7, 1956, became his wife, lifetime partner and best friend. To this union one child, Timothy Wade, was born.