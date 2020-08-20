Raymond John Nydegger

Ray was a dedicated family member who attended as many of his kids' activities as possible. He was a kind man who always tried to make others comfortable. Then in 1987, he started the next chapter of his life when he became a Grandpa to the first of nine grandkids and in 2019, he became a Great Grandpa. Up until just a year ago at the age of 86 he could be still be found the road going to as many of his grandkids events as he could.

Ray's health struggles over the past 20 years had him spending so many days in the hospital that he became a favorite of many doctors and nurses. He was the patient that all of them wanted, sometimes causing them to argue over which one had the opportunity to be his nurse because he always made them laugh at his jokes.

He will be missed by his wife Jeanne, daughters Jennifer (Bill) Bergin, Paul, Michael, James; Jody (Kelly) Haaland, Christine (Bo Kombol), Caitlin (Kellen) Kessler, Hadley; son John (Chris) Nydegger, Hayes & Reagan, nieces Paula Plymale, Sherri (Jon) Burr, Helen Donahue, Rickee (Bill) Arntz, honorary son Garth (Cara) Olds, and honorary grandsons Vinny Machado and Chris Ronning. We are so grateful for the memories that we have and everyone who helped along the way, especially Amanda Weigum for daily care and those with Stillwater Hospice who went above and beyond to help ease the pain as he left for a better place.