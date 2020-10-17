 Skip to main content
On Oct. 6, 2020, Raymond Jurkovich loving husband and father of two daughters passed away at the age of 97. Ray was born on Sept. 26, 1923, in Red Lodge, Montana, to Vaso and Stana (Perovich) Jurkovich. He graduated from Carbon County High School in 1942. He enlisted in the Army in Jan. of 1943 and served until January of 1946. He retired from Civil Service. Raymond married Pat Templin in Oct. of 1957 and they raised two daughter, Melody and Patricia. Ray enjoyed his family, friends, fishing traveling and playing cards.

Ray is survived by his wife Pat, daughters Melody (Leonard) Munter and Patricia Jurkovich, two granddaughters, one grandson, three great granddaughters; and two brother, Eli and Nick. He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Dominic, Robert, Lazar and George; sisters Dorothy, Toni, Rose, and Olga.

Cremation has taken place and per his wishes, services will not be held. Interment will take place at Red Lodge Cemetery in the Spring.Smith Olcott Funeral Chapel assisted in the arrangements. Condolences can be made at www.smithfuneralchapels.com.

