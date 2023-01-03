 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Raymond Kenneth Flagen, Jr.

Raymond Kenneth Flagen Jr., 68, of Billings, MT, passed away surrounded by his daughters and family on December 26, 2022, of a heart attack.

Services are Friday January 6, at 11 at Heights Cremation and Funeral Gallery on Wicks Lane in Billings.

