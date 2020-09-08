 Skip to main content
Raymond Lee Beaver (Martinez), 73, dearly loved husband, father, grandfather, and brother died on Sept. 1, 2020. He was born in Helena, Montana Nov. 18, 1946 to Alice Bernice Warren and William Martinez and adopted by Clarence Beaver.

A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 10 at the First United Methodist Church, 2800 4th Ave. North, in Billings. Complete obituary available at smithfuneralchapels.com.

