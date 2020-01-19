Raymond 'Raylee' Linney Rumbold passed away unexpectedly Jan. 11, 2020. Raylee was born Jan. 17, 1987 to Raymond Rumbold and Brenda Wilson in Longview, Texas. As a young child, he enjoyed skateboarding, BMX biking, nature and his art. In Nov. of 2007, Raylee welcomed his only pride and joy, Tristany. Throughout his struggles, she was always his true north. His last year, he embraced his sobriety with open arms. His honesty, loyalty, perseverance and true compassion for others will be greatly missed.
He is survived by his daughter, Tristany Baker; father, Raymond; brothers Justin and Shane; sisters Krimson and Zyonna. He is preceded in death by mother, Brenda Wilson. Arrangements are by Smith Funeral Chapel with services pending.
