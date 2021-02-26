Raymond Maurice Noble, 84, passed away peacefully on Feb. 22, 2021 at his home. Ray was born in Chicago, Illinois on March 21, 1936.

He is survived by his five children Shane Noble, Sharie (Justin) Stoner, Shawn (Heather) Noble, Shawna Noble, Sheena Noble as well as his six grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his brother Victor and his parents Hazel and Christopher Noble.