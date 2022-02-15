Raymond “Ray” Arthur Olson peacefully passed away with family at his bedside in Billings on Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, at age 100.

Ray was born in Franklin, Montana, on Jan. 17, 1922, the fifth of 10 children of Arthur and Elizabeth (Plunkett) Olson. The family moved to Merino to farm and attend school, with Ray then graduating from Geyser High School in 1940. Ray became a radio technician before enlisting in the Navy. He was honorably discharged after the war, in 1946. Ray attended a couple Montana colleges before transferring to Gonzaga University, graduating in '51. That fall, Ray and Mary Agnes Farnik were married in Great Falls, celebrating 67 years together until Mary's passing in 2019. Ray began working with Farmers Insurance Group as a claims adjuster, employed for 32 years. In 1954, Ray was transferred to Billings, building a home on the West End, where they raised their 11 children (Michelle, Don, Karen, Denise, Debbie, Diane, John, Paulette, Sharon, Tim and Kristie). Ray was a devout Catholic, charter member of St. Pius X Parish for over 60 years, committed to the rosary and raising his children in faith.

The Olson siblings want to express our most sincere thanks for the graciously devoted and daily demonstration of care toward our dad by the incredible nurses and staff of Westpark Village, the special Visiting Angels who enhanced his quiet time, the individuals from St. John's Hospice who comforted him with medical attention and tenderhearted care, and the VA Home Health Team who offered medical expertise and insight to all of us during the last years of Ray's life. We kindly thank you all!

Michelotti-Sawyers has been entrusted with the arrangements. A vigil/rosary will be at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 21, at Michelotti-Sawyers Mortuary, 1001 Alderson Ave. The memorial mass will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 22, at St. Pius X Church, 717 18th St. West (live streaming will be available). A Celebration of Life following the memorial will be held at the Columbia Club, 2216 Grand Ave.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to St. Pius X Church, 717 18th St. West, Billings, MT 59102; or Special Olympics of Montana, PO Box 3507, Great Falls, MT 59403.

To view the obituary in its entirety and to leave condolences, please go to www.michelottisawyers.com.