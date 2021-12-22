Raymond “Ray” Dietz passed away Dec. 17, 2021, after a short illness, non-COVID related. He was surrounded by his grandchildren and holding the hand of the love of his life, Patty. He was 85 years old and married for over 60 years.
A funeral service and celebration of life will be at 10 a.m. Monday, Dec. 27, at St. Bernard Parish, 222 Wicks Lane. Burial is to follow at Mountview Cemetery.
Please visit www.michelottisawyers.com for the complete obituary. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to St. Bernard Church Elevator Fund or the charity of your choice.
