Raymond Rudolph Weishaar was born in Elgin, North Dakota, to Magdalena (Siewert) and Jacob Weishaar on Sept. 21, 1927.

Ray was born on the family farm and was educated in a rural one room schoolhouse. Dad was a product of The Great Depression. He learned through tough times to be frugal and value family.

He served in the United States Army from 1945-1947. Ray was employed by the Northern Pacific Railroad (later named the BNSF) for 42 years, where he worked as a car inspector.

He married Dorothy Ehrlich on June 20, 1953, in Red Lodge, Montana. To this union was born son, Wayne and daughter, Valerie.

Ray is survived by his children, Wayne (Sherry) Weishaar and Valerie Weishaar; Six grandchildren: Angie Kelley, Ryan Weishaar, Heather Hansen, Jared, Jorden and Dylan Weishaar. He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers, Richard, Alvin and Clarence; sisters, Ella Theurer, Laura Frederich, Marty Tubbs and Violet Walker.

Viewing will be from 5-7 p.m., Jan. 14, 2021 at Smith Funeral Chapel in Laurel, Montana. Funeral services for Ray will be held, Friday, Jan. 15, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. at Smith Funeral Chapel in Laurel.