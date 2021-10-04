 Skip to main content
Raymond S. Newell Jr.
Raymond S. Newell Jr.

Raymond S. Newell Jr.

The Memorial Service for Raymond S. Newell Jr., age 64 of Billings will be held at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021 at the City Park in Lemmon, SD with Pastor Audie Brockel, officiating.

www.evansonjensenfuneralhome.com for more information

