Raymond Vern Doherty

Led by Example. Born in Bismark, North Dakota, Big Raymond passed away peacefully Saturday night, June 25. He was 92 years old. Oldest son of Vern and Irene Doherty and older brother of Richard (Dick). Second marriage to Donna Thormahlen of Fromberg, Montana.

Ray is survived by his four sons & wives, Michael & Kathy, David & Pam, Daniel & Karen and Terry & Valerie and their mother, Delores Gruman. Also surviving are nine grandsons and two granddaughters and six great grandsons.

Ray's family moved from North Dakota to Missoula, Montana in 1937 and lived on Phillips Street where Ray went to Lowell Elementary school. His family enjoyed playing basketball and softball during picnic outings. Eventually moving to Billings, Ray graduated in 1947 from Senior High School. He served in the Navy reserves as a radio operator.

Ray followed in his father's footsteps working as a printer for the Billings Gazette. He and Donna joined the Laurel Golf Club in 1969 as charter members. Big Raymond carded his first and only hole-in-one at Laurel's 8th hole, 125 yard, par 3 on June 30, 2011 at the age of 81. After 50 years, he passed his membership down to his oldest son, Mike.

Ray was a quiet spoken person and a kind man. His word was gold and his actions were sincere. Dad played centerfield and lead off hitter on his softball team when they played fast pitch softball in North Park. I still remember playing in the irrigation creek while mom and my brothers watched dad play. He was quite the athlete as were his sons.

Mike captured a state cross country title in 1971. His son David became a PGA member and his son Danny played baseball in the Detroit Tigger's organization and Terry was the star running back for his high school football team. Leading by example, Ray taught his sons sportsmanship, humility, sacrifice, politeness and above all be thankful, and respectful.

Currently, he's 26 under par while carding an eagle on all four par fives, a birdie on all ten par fours and aces on all four par threes. And when Mr. Arnold Palmer played through, he asked for Big Raymonds autograph.

As the saying goes, "May your fairways stay green and your drives stay true."

A memorial service will be held at Smiths Funeral Chapel on Broadwater on September 1, at 9 a.m. A social gathering for all will be at the Tiny's Patio following the service.