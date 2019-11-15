ARIZONA — Reagena Dee Foard Williams, resident of Flagstaff, Arizona, and long-time resident of Santa Fe, New Mexico, was born in Billings on March 4, 1943. She went to be with our Lord and her family in heaven on Nov. 10, 2019 in Mesa, Arizona. Reagena passed peacefully from respiratory complications. Reagena was an intelligent, kind, beautiful, and strong person, who will be missed every day by her family and friends.
Reagena will be buried with her parents in Hardin Fairview Cemetery in Hardin. Her services will be held on 2 p.m. Monday, Nov. 18, 2019.
Reagena is survived by her daughter and best friend, Arley Williams of Flagstaff, Arizona; sister Reatha Pack and family of Rapid City, South Dakota; sister-in-law Peggy Hutcherson of Holbrook, Arizona; sister-in-law Barbara Foard of Magdalena, New Mexico; and many nieces, nephews and cousins throughout the West. She was preceded in death by her parents Vera (Noblett) and Charles Arthur Foard, ranchers in Big Horn County near Hardin, as well as her brothers Archie, John, Jim, and Claud.
Reagena grew up on her parent’s ranch in Big Horn County near Tullock Creek. Reagena attended school many years in Red Lodge because her mother moved for school. Her late aunt, Rhea Early, lived in Red Lodge, and Reagena had wonderful family and friends in the Red Lodge community. She loved wading in Rock Creek.
Reagena’s many talents were all exceptional. She taught herself to play the mandolin at age nine and played music with her brothers and sister at dances and fiddling contests in Montana and Wyoming for many years. As a young girl, she was invited to play mandolin with the Louvin Brothers on their national tour, but remained in Montana with her family. She was a prolific songwriter and a member of the first Elvis Presley fan club. She excelled academically and often met with Mrs. Strand, Superintendent of Public Schools, in Hardin. As a young student, she took and passed the Montana CPA exam. Reagena was also known for her sewing. She modeled clothes for western wear stores in Hardin and Billings. She graduated from the American School in Chicago and took courses at Billings Business College.
Reagena married Joe S. Williams, and they had one daughter Arley. Reagena and Joe had a career running large ranches across the West for many years, including the Cashun Ranch, near Pryor, Montana; the Timberlake Ranch in Colorado; the Nevada Garvey Ranch in Nevada; and the Armendaris Ranch in New Mexico. In New Mexico, they also lived on the San Cristobal Ranch near Santa Fe and the Red Lake Ranch near Magdalena. These were very happy times.
Reagena always had a beautiful home and prepared wonderful meals from scratch. She helped her daughter focus on school and participate in school activities in town, and she took her daughter to the bookstore in Santa Fe. She helped her daughter train horses and raise and show steers for 4-H and FFA. Reagena went to town every week for her daughter to prepare the Sierra County 4-H Radio Report, and she drove her to judging contests and the Southern New Mexico State Fair. Throughout her life, Reagena provided the encouragement to ensure that Arley’s dream of having a good education came true.
In the next chapter of her life, Reagena worked in sales and administrative work. Reagena worked at Sullivan Western Wear in Las Cruces, New Mexico. Later, Reagena lived in Santa Fe, New Mexico, for many years, where she worked for several employers, including the Ark Veterinary Hospital, St. Catherine Indian School, Silver Sun Gallery on Canyon Road, and the College of Santa Fe.
Reagena and Arley spent time traveling and enjoying life. After spending time with Reatha and family in South Dakota, Arley and Reagena moved to Arizona. Reagena continued to talk, laugh, and listen to music with Arley through her last day here on Earth. We love you very much!
