Reba Sept, age 79, of Circle passed away Dec. 28, 2019 unexpectedly. Reba was born May 20, 1940 in Circle to Virgil and Ruby Horsford Merry.
At the age of three, Reba and her siblings, Claude and Lana went to live with their grandparents Hayne and Bertha Merry. Reba attended school in Circle. On Dec. 27, 1957 Reba married Bill Sept in Miles City. To this union, six children were born; Debra, June, Sue, Larry, Jana, and Angie. They made their home on the farm southwest of Brockway until 2006 when they moved to Circle. Reba was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. She loved to cook. She would always have a meal ready and would put on a massive meal for us at special occasions. No one went home hungry! She was passionate about her yard, growing the most spectacular flowers. She loved her cats on the farm and when she moved to town, would adopt a stray cat or two. Singing was another passion, as she would play her records and wail out a tune. She was always singing. She also participated in a few of the plays that were held in Brockway. She was interested in her kids and grandkids activities. Attending talent shows, bump and run races, football, and basketball games. Her family will miss her dearly!
Reba was preceded in death by her parents, infant daughter, Debra, brother Claude Merry, and half-brother, Troy Lindsey. She is survived by her husband, Bill of Circle, sister Lana Craig of Goodyear, AZ; her children, June (Chuck) Geer of Vida; Sue (Vernon)French of Brockway; Larry Sept of Brockway; Jana (Bob) Wilson of Brockway; Angie (Bryce) Thompson of Billings. Her grandchildren, Nichole Geer, Brenda (Rod Smith) Geer, Justina (Nate) Tuttle, Billie (Kane) Mury, Pamela Richardson, Nathanial Wilson, and Ashley Gosnell. Her great-grandchildren, Tristan and Beau Sikveland, Hayden, Austyn, and Britton Lockie, Tucker, Taylor and Natalie Mury, Grady, Jacee, Emry and Hiram Richardson. She is also survived by four half-sisters, Darlene Hamburg of Hardin, MT; Linda Rash of Grand Junction, CO; Sherry Putman on Las Cruces, NM; and Billie Lindsey of Albuquerque, NM. One uncle, Edgar Horsford and his wife Wanda of Hale Center TX. Also surviving Reba are her nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held on Monday, Jan. 6, 2020 from 12 to 2 p.m. at the Assembly of God Church in Circle. Funeral services will be held on Monday, Jan. 6, 2020 at 2 p.m. at the Assembly of God Church in Circle. Interment will follow in the Brockway Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting: www.stevensonandsons.com
