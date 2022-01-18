Rebecca Ann Hedegaard

Rebecca Hedegaard, 40, passed away after a two-year battle with breast cancer, on Saturday morning, Jan. 15, 2022, at home, surrounded by family.
Rebecca Ann Helvik was born on April 15, 1981, in Missoula, to Karl and Christine (Solie) Helvik. She was the second of three children. Her early years were spent primarily on their small family farm in Helena, forming many fond memories.
She was homeschooled through 12th grade, after which she attended the University of Montana, where she earned her degree in piano performance in 2002. After briefly living in Seattle, she moved to Billings in 2004.
Rebecca met her future husband, Jared Michael Hedegaard of Sidney, in 2009, and they were married on July 9, 2011. They made their home in Billings, where they raised their two boys, Ethan and Matthew.
Rebecca developed an immediate love for music and piano at an early age. She started teaching piano at 17 and continued giving lessons throughout her life. Rebecca also excelled working for the Small Business Development Center, being named to the prestigious "40 Under 40" in 2012.
Even as her health failed, Rebecca was an example of strong faith, inspiring those around her with the hope of Christ. Rebecca was a devoted mother, homeschooling her two boys. She always had a can-do attitude, showing spunk and determination with all challenges. Many would describe her fashion sense as impeccable and chic. She loved to travel, always relishing the chance to experience a new city or culture.
Rebecca leaves behind her husband of 10 years, Jared; two sons, Ethan and Matthew; parents, Karl and Christine Helvik of Laurel; two sisters, Rachel (Thaddeus) Lesnik of Laurel, and Erica (Reese) Holle of Missoula; grandfather, Maurice Solie of Wapiti, WY; seven nieces and nephews, and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Rebecca was preceded in death by grandparents Elaine Solie, and Jacob and Jeanette Helvik; cousins Eric McElmury and Bret McElmury.
Funeral services will be held at Faith Evangelical Church in Billings on Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, at 10 a.m. Interment will be held at Yellowstone Valley Memorial Park following the service. Remembrances, pictures, and condolences may be shared with the family at www.dahlfuneralchapel.com. A Rebecca Hedegaard Memorial Scholarship account is at Stockman Bank.
