Rebecca Ann Hedegaard

Rebecca Hedegaard, 40, passed away after a two-year battle with breast cancer, on Saturday morning, Jan. 15, 2022, at home, surrounded by family.

Rebecca Ann Helvik was born on April 15, 1981, in Missoula, to Karl and Christine (Solie) Helvik. She was the second of three children. Her early years were spent primarily on their small family farm in Helena, forming many fond memories.

She was homeschooled through 12th grade, after which she attended the University of Montana, where she earned her degree in piano performance in 2002. After briefly living in Seattle, she moved to Billings in 2004.

Rebecca met her future husband, Jared Michael Hedegaard of Sidney, in 2009, and they were married on July 9, 2011. They made their home in Billings, where they raised their two boys, Ethan and Matthew.

Rebecca developed an immediate love for music and piano at an early age. She started teaching piano at 17 and continued giving lessons throughout her life. Rebecca also excelled working for the Small Business Development Center, being named to the prestigious "40 Under 40" in 2012.