Rebecca Ann Miller

Rebecca “Becky” Miller died at the age of 68 after a long and courageous battle with ALS. Becky passed away in her home on Feb. 2, 2022, with her husband and two sons at her side.

Becky was born on July 21, 1953, in Wadena, Minnesota, to Jack and Alvida Browne. She enjoyed hanging out with her siblings at the family lake home and could waterski like no one else. Winters were spent on the icy ski slopes of Northern Minnesota and playing hardcore hockey with the neighborhood boys. Becky was a cheerleader, homecoming queen candidate and all-state band member.

Becky attended the University of Montana and graduated in 1975 with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Parks and Recreation. It was there that Becky met the love of her life, Brit Miller, at a local ski hill. Becky spent most of her college years on the ski slopes of Montana and Idaho, and very little time in the classroom. After graduation, Becky moved to Logan, Utah, to be with Brit. They resided in Logan for three years while Brit attended college and worked in masonry construction. Becky was employed by the City of Logan Recreation Department.

Brit and Becky were married in Wadena, Minnesota, on Nov. 26, 1977, and moved from Logan to Billings that same year. From that time on, Becky was employed by MSU Billings Recreation Department until the birth of her two sons, Wiley and Jeremy.

Her devotion to her husband Brit and their marriage was at the forefront of everything in her life. Her profound attention to raising two boys, Jeremy and Wiley, brought incredible joy to her middle years. Many wonderful memories in Big Sky with her family skiing and boarding will always be treasured, along with camping, biking, windsurfing and fishing during Montana's gorgeous summers. The family dog, Luka, was Becky's beloved friend and jogging partner. Later years were spent on the coast of southern Baja, beachcombing and socializing in the warmth of the Mexican sun. During the summer months in Billings, Becky enjoyed golfing early mornings with her buddies.

Becky is survived by her husband, Brit; two sons, Jeremy and Wiley; her mother, Alvida Browne; and siblings Kip Browne, Barbara Kosovich, Sarah Montgomery and Jeff Browne.

Becky lived a life full of adventure and passion. One life lived to touch many.

In honor of her incredible devotion at being a wife, mother and friend, a celebration of Becky's life will take place at Camelot Ranch in Billings, from 2-5 p.m. Saturday May 7.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Becky's memory can be sent to: United Luv, 3245 Alpine Drive, Billings, MT 59102.