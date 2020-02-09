Rebecca 'Becky' Ann Hemphill

Rebecca Ann Hemphill ‘Becky’ was born on June 29, 1951, and died on Jan. 3, 2020. Becky was diagnosed with Stage IV cancer in Sept. 2019 and her health rapidly declined. She spent her final days at Spokane Hospice House North.

Becky was preceded in death by her parents, Don and Gert Hemphill. She is survived by her sister, Mona Griffin; brother Bob (Maureen); brother Russ (Keith); and sister Rita. She is also survived by and fondly remembered by her nieces and nephews, Ryan Hemphill, Cara Graney (Jeremy), and Eric Hemphill (Bree); her nieces Megan Griffin (Terry Holbrook) and Erin Griffin (Vince Chu); her great nieces, Katie and Maggie Holbrook; and her great nephew Ben Graney. Three aunts, an uncle, and numerous cousins from the Hemphill and Wagner families also survive her and provided loving support to her and her siblings throughout her illness.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 762-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Becky was cremated and Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Aloysius Catholic Church, 330 E. Boone in Spokane on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020 at 11 a.m., with a luncheon to follow, and later in the spring in Montana. The family thanks all the caregivers who helped Becky make this journey, especially the staff at Spokane Hospice House North, Dr. Mourton, Father Jerry Graham, SJ and St. Aloysius Pastoral Care Staff.