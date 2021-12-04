Rebecca Colleen Radcliffe Spanton

Our beloved Rebecca “Becky” passed away Oct. 25, 2021, at Overlake Hospital in Bellevue surrounded by her loving family. She passed away after a courageous battle with Multiple Myeloma. We take solace knowing she has been freed from her pain and is now at peace with our Lord Jesus in glorious heaven.
She was a devoted mother, wonderful sister, blessed daughter and loyal friend. If you met her, she was not easily forgotten. Becky was born to Terry and Dixie Radcliffe in Shelby, Montana March 17, 1967, the third of four daughters. She attended grade school in Arvada, Colorado. When she was in 8th grade the family moved to Billings, Montana where she graduated from Billings Senior High School in 1985. She obtained her BS degree in Psychology and a minor in Mass Communications from Montana State University, Billings. In 1996 she moved to Seattle, Washington where she worked as an insurance adjuster at Safeco Insurance.
She married Ryan Spanton and they had a son, Luke. She was a stay-at-home mom for nine years until they divorced. She then re-joined the workforce as a claims representative, working for Grange Insurance until her passing. Becky's greatest joy in life was her son, Luke, and her family. She loved the outdoors, working in her yard, hiking, walking, photography, reading, living a healthy lifestyle, and attending Bible study. Her smile lit up a room. She had the gift of affirming and encouraging others. Her laughter was contagious, and she enjoyed making it part of the conversation. Our Becky will be greatly missed by all who knew her. Becky is preceded in death by her dad, Terry Radcliffe and her niece, Danielle Randall.
Becky is survived by her son, Luke Spanton of Duvall, WA; her mother, Dixie Radcliffe of Marysville, WA.; sister Michelle Randall, brother-in-law Jon Randall, niece Lexi Randall, and nephew Shae Randall of Lakewood, WA; sister Christine Hulteng and brother-in-law Steve Hulteng of Mukilteo, WA; sister Theresa Bryant, brother-in-law Paul Bryant, niece Amelia Bryant and nephew Henry Bryant of Arlington, WA.
Our family would like to extend a loving thank you to the staff at Kaiser Permanente, Overlake Hospital, and hospice in their care of Becky. A celebration of life will be held in 2022. In lieu of flowers please donate to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, that supports Myeloma research at www.lls.org
