Rebecca Colleen Radcliffe Spanton

Our beloved Rebecca “Becky” passed away Oct. 25, 2021, at Overlake Hospital in Bellevue surrounded by her loving family. She passed away after a courageous battle with Multiple Myeloma. We take solace knowing she has been freed from her pain and is now at peace with our Lord Jesus in glorious heaven.

She was a devoted mother, wonderful sister, blessed daughter and loyal friend. If you met her, she was not easily forgotten. Becky was born to Terry and Dixie Radcliffe in Shelby, Montana March 17, 1967, the third of four daughters. She attended grade school in Arvada, Colorado. When she was in 8th grade the family moved to Billings, Montana where she graduated from Billings Senior High School in 1985. She obtained her BS degree in Psychology and a minor in Mass Communications from Montana State University, Billings. In 1996 she moved to Seattle, Washington where she worked as an insurance adjuster at Safeco Insurance.