Rebecca Folkerts
Rebecca was born April 2, 1979 in Bremerton, Washington. She grew up in Billings, Montana. She passed away peacefully surrounded by her loved ones. She has touched and changed the lives of many. She had been fighting metastatic melanoma for the past 21 years. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to Youth Dynamics in Rebecca's name. Celebration will take place at a later date.

