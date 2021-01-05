Rebecca Jo Copple

Rebecca Jo Copple (nee Rombach) died on Dec. 31, 2020 in Bristol, RI, due to COVID-19. Becky was born in Iowa City, IA on Jan. 5, 1934 to Margaret Lucille Perdue and Peter (Pinchas) Rombach. The oldest of five siblings, she grew up mainly in Denver, CO. While getting her teaching degree at UNC Greeley, she met a graduate student, Clinton Rockne Copple. They married on June 2, 1956 in a double wedding (with her sister Ruth marrying Terry Branson).

Rock's college teaching eventually took them to Billings, MT, where they raised two sons, Nathan and Ben. Becky taught at Lewis and Clark Junior High and worked as a paralegal for the Crowley law firm. Becky and Rock loved exploring the world — they lived in Japan for two years and visited Turkey, Mexico, China, and many places in Europe. Retirement found her very active in the Billings Friends of the Library program as well as the Yellowstone Art Museum, where she was a volunteer researcher.

After Rock died in 2010, Becky moved to Barrington, RI to be near Ben and his family. She continued to do volunteer library work there, and with her friend Maynard Shusman started a news bulletin for their retirement community. But as her Parkinson's and arthritis made it increasingly hard to stay mobile, she moved into Saint Elizabeth Manor for the last year of her life.