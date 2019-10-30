LEWISTOWN — Rebekah L. Granger passes away peacefully Oct. 26, 2019 of cancer. She loved to crochet and work with crafts, but her passion was cooking. Becky cooked in a number of restaurants and logging camps and oil fields.
Becky is preceded in death buy her father Paul B Palmer, mother Gertrude (Brown) Palmer, her sister’s Mary Louis, Cretea, brother Stewart and Nephew Ray and daughter Patty Jane. Becky is survived by her children Paula (Tom) Paul (Molly) Sam (Amanda) Kenny and Kathy. Grandchildren Lacey, Jacob, Leana, Matthew, Misty, Chantel and Rose. Great-Grandchildren Mateo, Quentin, AJ , Abby, Libby, Mason, Rheya, Diamond and Austin.
Cremation has take place. Memorial Service will be at a later date.
