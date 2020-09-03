× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Reed ‘Cub' Powell

Reed ‘Cub' Powell (80) passed away quietly from this world and was welcomed into the Kingdom of Heaven by our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on Sept. 2, 2020. He was a husband, father, grandfather and veteran. Cub enjoyed hunting with his kids and grandkids. People knew and will long remember his humor and contagious laughter as well as his hard-working attitude.

Cub grew up on the family farm in Idaho but left for Big Sky country as a young man. He loved it so much he married a local girl, raised a family and started more than one business venture. He finished his work career with the National Park Service that took he and his wife to various parks around the country. Retiring from the NPS they moved back to Montana (Dillon) and enjoyed homesteading, time with family and shared adventures.

He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Linda, three children, Travis (Micki), Marty (Carrie) and Tyler (Shana) as well as four grandchildren.