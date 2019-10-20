Regina “Gina” Mary Scofield, 70, of Billings, Montana, and Lake Havasu City, Arizona, passed away at her Billings home on Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019. Gina was born on May 11, 1949, in Miles City, to Raymond and Evelyn Kelnhofer.
She is survived by her husband, Charles Scofield; sons, KT Monson (Lori), Billings; Kevin Monson (Amber), Plentywood; sisters, Julie Kelnhofer, Billings, and Janice Anderson, North Carolina; stepchildren, Corinne Davies, Tucson, Arizona, John Scofield, Auburn, Alabama; grandchildren, Cory Monson, California, Cody Monson, Billings, Aubri Hjorth, Watertown, South Dakota, Colin Davies, Australia, Gavin (Ainsley) Davies, New Zealand, Brittany Peck (Jon), New York; and several uncles, aunts, and cousins, including cousins Laura Lunney and Connie Baum (Jerry), both of Billings, Connie’s son Greg (Lisa), Hermiston, Oregon, Connie’s daughter Elizabeth O’Connell (John), St. Johns, Florida; and a lifelong friend (like a sister), Patty Ames, Missoula. Gina was preceded in death by her parents and three brothers, Brian, Rodney, and Raymond Kelnhofer.
Gina graduated from CM Russell High School and June’s Beauty College. She was a ranch wife and ranch mother early in her career, became a licensed cosmetologist and worked in beauty salons in Billings, Miles City, and elsewhere during a 25-year career. Along with performing other community services, she was a dedicated foster mom for four years. Gina found time to serve with the colorful Rosebud Sidesaddle Club, riding in parades and on the old cowboy trails along the Yellowstone River. She was an active member of the VFW Auxiliary in Miles City. When she wasn't traveling the world with her husband, Chuck, she was busy creating beautiful quilts, sewing projects and crafts for all her loved ones. Gina’s generous heart, loving nature, and beautiful smile will be greatly missed.
You have free articles remaining.
If you would like to make a donation in Gina’s name, please consider the Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter, 1735 Monad Road, Billings, MT 59101, or the National ASPCA.
A celebration of Gina’s life will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, at the Billings Hotel and Convention Center, 1223 Mullowney Lane, Billings. A dinner buffet will be available following a brief program and opportunity to visit and view displays portraying highlights of Gina’s life.
Condolences may be made at www.michelottisawyers.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.