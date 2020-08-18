× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Regina Jean Williams passed away on August 15, 2020. She was born on Jan. 16, 1931 in Bridger, Montana, and was the Daughter of Henry Y. and Charlotte Frank.

Jean married Roy Williams on May 7, 1955, in Laurel. They had three children. She was preceded in death by her father Henry Y. Frank, her mother Charlotte Frank, two brothers, Richard and Ruben Frank, and her son, Robert Scott Williams. She is survived by her husband, Roy, of Laurel; son, Douglas, of Laurel, and daughter, Janice Hart; her husband John of Poulsbo, Washington; five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

After graduation from high school in Laurel, Jean worked at both the Dutch Mill and Mill Drive Inn in Laurel. She also worked for a period of time for Bice Trucklines as a secretary. After she was married she worked for Buckingham Transportation in Rapid City, South Dakota (where her husband was stationed in the Air Force) and Winter Hardware, Eastern Montana College, and the United States Forest Service all in Billings before taking time out to raise her family. When her children were all in school, Jean returned to work with the Yellowstone County Motor Vehicle Department at the Yellowstone County Courthouse retiring from there in 1987.