Regina Stoltz Henneberry, of Billings, went to the Lord Saturday May 1, 2021. Regina was born in 1935 in Bismarck North Dakota and moved to Billings graduating from Billings Central in 1953. In 1987 she married Ben Henneberry and together they had a very large group of grand and great grandchildren. Regina is survived by her husband Ben and daughters Renee Murray (Bruce) Micky Stammen. She will be missed by all.