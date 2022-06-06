BILLINGS - Reita (Geiger) Brockhausen, 89 of Billings, passed away at her home in Billings on June 4. Reita was born to Ruth and Bert Geiger in Conrad, Mont. on April 5, 1933. Baby sister to three sisters and four brothers. She grew up on the family farm near Valier where she attended school.

She graduated from MSU School of Nursing and joined the Air Force Nurse Corps and served six years. She was in Japan for two years, climbed Mt Fiji and visited many beautiful areas in the far East, most notably the Taj Mahal.

She married Ed Brockhausen in 1961 and they were the proud parents of Robert, David, Kurt (Marianne) and Kyle (deceased). Reita was also grandma to Scotta (Kyle), Paige (Brad), Kyra, and Paul and four great-grandchildren Blayze, Easton, Payton and Presley. She has several treasured nieces and nephews.

They moved to the Missoula/Florence area where they lived for forty years. Reita enjoyed her nursing career and finished with twenty-five years at Riverside Healthcare.

In Missoula she met and embraced the WOW's and hiked and cross-country skied many miles throughout Western Montana. She developed long lasting treasured friendships.

Reita volunteered with many different organizations doing environmental activities on trails, revegetating and living on a houseboat to clean up trash on the shores of Lake Powell. She made and donated countless quilts and was a Hospice Volunteer.

In 2019, Reita and Ed moved to Billings due to health issues to have the love and support of family. She missed the mountains.

Cremation has taken place and no services are planned at this time.