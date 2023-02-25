Rena Marie Koch passed away on February 15, in Billings, Montana. Rena was born on November 2, 1921, in Sumatra, Montana to Harry and Margaret Koch.
Visitation will be held at 5 p.m. on Monday, February 27, at Dahl Funeral Chapel. A Vigil Service will follow at 6 p.m. Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday February 28, at St. Pius X Catholic Church. A luncheon will be served with interment to follow at Mountain View Cemetery in Columbus, Montana.
To view the full obituary and share condolences with the family, visit www.dahlfuneralchapel.com.
