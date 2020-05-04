Renald Arman Spaulding, age 77, passed away April 24, 2020. Born in Joliet, Montana, lived in Billings, Three Forks, other towns and Townsend. Renald is survived by his wife Anne; sons Lenny Spaulding and Brian Spaulding; three grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; sister Lia; and cousins, nieces, nephews, family and friends. Renald had many careers in his life such as railroading, contracting, mechanic, business owner, truck driving. Services will be July 25, 2020.