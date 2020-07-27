× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Heaven gained one of the most beautiful souls God ever placed on this earth. Our wife, mom, grandma, aunt, sister, and friend fought hard to come back to us after a recent surgery, but was not able to overcome the struggles. Renee Irene (Paulus) Kramer, 75, of Billings, passed away peacefully with her entire family by her side on Thursday, July 23, 2020. She was born in Harvey, North Dakota, on June 2, 1945, along with her twin brother Roger to Frank and Regina (Wiegel) Paulus.

Renee grew up on a farm along with her eight brothers and sisters outside of Drake, North Dakota. She graduated from Drake High School in 1963. She then attended and graduated from St. Mary's School of Nursing in Pierre, South Dakota, in 1964 and began working at St. Aloysius Hospital in Harvey, North Dakota. She married Duane Kramer in Drake on May 1, 1965. Shortly after they were married, they moved to Great Falls, where they had three children: son Gregory, daughter Brenda and son Douglas. While in Great Falls, she also worked as an LPN at Deaconess Hospital. In 1974, Duane and Renee moved their family to Billings, where she lived until her death.

We all take comfort in knowing she is at peace with her parents and her beloved dogs Amber and Simon now. Until we are with you again, Mom, we all look forward to seeing you in our dreams and taking a long walk with you on the beach.