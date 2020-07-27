Heaven gained one of the most beautiful souls God ever placed on this earth. Our wife, mom, grandma, aunt, sister, and friend fought hard to come back to us after a recent surgery, but was not able to overcome the struggles. Renee Irene (Paulus) Kramer, 75, of Billings, passed away peacefully with her entire family by her side on Thursday, July 23, 2020. She was born in Harvey, North Dakota, on June 2, 1945, along with her twin brother Roger to Frank and Regina (Wiegel) Paulus.
Renee grew up on a farm along with her eight brothers and sisters outside of Drake, North Dakota. She graduated from Drake High School in 1963. She then attended and graduated from St. Mary's School of Nursing in Pierre, South Dakota, in 1964 and began working at St. Aloysius Hospital in Harvey, North Dakota. She married Duane Kramer in Drake on May 1, 1965. Shortly after they were married, they moved to Great Falls, where they had three children: son Gregory, daughter Brenda and son Douglas. While in Great Falls, she also worked as an LPN at Deaconess Hospital. In 1974, Duane and Renee moved their family to Billings, where she lived until her death.
We all take comfort in knowing she is at peace with her parents and her beloved dogs Amber and Simon now. Until we are with you again, Mom, we all look forward to seeing you in our dreams and taking a long walk with you on the beach.
Renee is preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Regina Paulus; her in-laws, John and Cecelia Kramer; and brother-in-law Patrick Kramer. She is survived by her husband of 55 years, Duane, and their three children, son Gregory, daughter Brenda Sommerville (Jim), and son Douglas (Angela), all of Billings. She also is survived by five grandchildren, Shawn (Mary) Kramer, Billings; Tiffany (Ken) Brewer, Ballantine; Miranda (Jacob) Roney, Billings; Elijah Sommerville, Belgrade; and Cole Kramer, Billings; her four great-grandchildren, Lily and Katherine Kramer, Morgan and Lane Brewer, with the fifth, baby Sommerville, due in December. She is also survived by all of her siblings, Patricia (Bob) Richter, Minot, North Dakota; Roger Paulus, Drake, North Dakota; Rick (Carolyn) Paulus, Scottsdale, Arizona; Mary Kay (Mike) Tasker, Peachtree City, Georgia; Frankie (Marcella) Paulus, Moorhead, Minnesota; Blain (Julie) Paulus, Fargo, North Dakota; Irene Berndt, Egan, Minnesota; and Jim Paulus, Denhoff, North Dakota. As well as her brother and sisters-in-law, Jim (Rose) Kramer, Great Falls; Irene Kramer, Velva, North Dakota; and Brian (Vicki) Kramer, Ritzville, Washington; along with numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, uncles, and countless friends who will miss her very much.
A private family service will be held the morning of Wednesday, July 29, with burial to follow. An open Celebration of Life will be held, also Wednesday, at 2 p.m., at the Columbia Club (formerly the Knights of Columbus), 2216 Grand Ave., Billings. Michelotti Sawyers Mortuary is handling the arrangements and cremation has taken place.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Yellowstone County Animal Shelter or to a charity of choice.
Full obituary at www.michelottisawyers.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.