Reta Rae Eby was born in Helena on May 18, 1926 to Ruth and Ray Melugin. At the age of 93.5 she passed on Nov. 6, 2019. She graduated from Helena High School in 1944. She attended Vogue School in Chicago and worked as a payroll clerk for Mountain States Telephone and Telegraph Co. in Helena before marrying Allen ‘Jerry’ Eby on July 29, 1950.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband Jerry. She is survived by her son Mark (Beth) Eby and grandchildren Ted (Brittany) and Rainee Eby; son Kent (Cathy) Eby and grandchildren Nick (Ann) Eby, Jennifer (Dan) Johnson and Ashley Eby; her great-granddaughter (Nick’s daughter) Bryanna Eby and great-grandson on the way (Ted and Brittany).
Thank you to the staff of St. John’s United, especially those at Hansen Cottage. The family appreciates all the special love and care that made it her home for the past year. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to St. John’s United or the charity of one’s choice. Private family inurnment will take place at Calvary Cemetery at a later date. To leave condolences for the family, please visit www.cfgbillings.com.
