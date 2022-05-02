Reuben Carl Damm passed away unexpectedly April 28.

Reuben was born November 1, 1939, the third of six children of Alexander and Mollie Damm. He was born at the family home near Froid, Montana, and attended Culbertson Public Schools, graduating in 1958. He served honorably as a member of the Montana National Guard while obtaining his teaching credentials and bachelor's degree from Northern Montana College (now MSU-Northern). He taught school in Plentywood, Hysham, and then Harlowton where he met Joann White whom he married in 1966. Their daughter Anna Karenina Damm was born in 1968 while both worked in the Granite County School District. In 1971, he completed a master's degree in Education.

Beginning in 1975, Reuben worked at White Pine Sash in Missoula. In 1981 he and Joann divorced. He then met Beth Runge at the Solo Stars Square Dance group in Lolo, and they married on October 30, 1982.

After over a decade at White Pine, Reuben returned to UM for his special education teaching certification. In 1987, Reuben and Beth moved to Arco, Idaho, where he taught for over a decade, and they served the community as members of the Arco Baptist Church.

In 2005 Reuben and Beth returned to Montana. Though retired, he did not slow down. He worked tirelessly, serving the Columbus Community Congregation UCC and the Museum of the Beartooths. He loved fishing and studying the history of Montana, and his life in Columbus offered access to both. He was an accomplished man who held professional certifications and could fix nearly anything with his hands. He was proud to have received his 50-year pin as a member of the Grand Masonic Lodge Flint Creek #11 in Philipsburg. He will be remembered by all as a hard worker who was devoted to his family and community.

Survived by his wife Beth; brothers Leonard (Helen) Damm and Richard Damm, sisters Louisa Clemetson and Betty Garrick, brothers-in-law Gary (Ann) and Alan (Bev) Silker; daughter Anna Karenina "Karen" (Christopher) McCullough, step-son Kevin Runge (Kelley Fitzloff Rone), grandchildren John McCullough, Bryan Runge, Sean Runge, and Ashley (Terence) Kimball, great-children Koral, Coleston, C.J., Kimbrel, and Gunner.

Preceded in death by his parents, brothers-in-law Stanley Clemetson and Owen Garrick, brother Lawrence Damm, granddaughter Hannah McCullough, great-grandson Rowan Kimball, and nephew Kevin Garrick.