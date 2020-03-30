Rev. Charles Gorman

Rev. Charles ‘Father Charlie' Gorman, 91 years of age, died on March 29, 2020, in Billings, after having served as a Catholic priest in eastern Montana for 66 years.

There will be a private graveside committal service at Holy Cross Cemetery; due to the COVID-19 quarantine, the Funeral Vigil and the Memorial Mass remain to be scheduled at a later date, both of which will be held at St. Thomas the Apostle Church in Billings.

Father Gorman was born on Feb. 16, 1929, to Martin Gorman and Mary Ann Kirwan Gorman, in Moate, Ballinakill, County Laois, Ireland, the youngest of 12 children. He was raised on a farm where he worked all the chores with his family, attended Mass every Sunday and prayed the Rosary every evening. He attended grade school and high school in Ballinakill and then attended Knockbeg College. With the encouragement of Father Brennan, he enrolled in St. Patrick's Seminary, Thurles, Ireland, in 1948, to prepare for priesthood. He was ordained to serve in the Diocese of Great Falls on June 6, 1954.