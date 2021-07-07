Rev. Connie A. Cranston
Rev. Connie Cranston was born on July 16, 1939, in Huron, SD. She was the youngest of three daughters born to Helen and Harold Cranston. Connie passed away on June 24, 2021. After graduating high school in Huron, SD, Connie attended Huron College for her Bachelor of Arts degree and went on to obtain a Master's of Social Work from The University of Denver in 1963. In 1998, Connie received her Master's of Divinity degree from The Iliff School of Theology in Denver, CO. and in 2003 was ordained an Elder in The United Methodist Church.
Connie's life exemplified service to others. She was a clinical social worker in Denver and Boulder, CO for over thirty years. After her ordination, she served as a minister to parishes in Big Sandy-Kremlin, MT, Shelby, MT plus the ‘Oilfield Parish' Sunburst-Sweetgrass-Kevin, MT, and Buffalo-Kaycee, WY. Following retirement, Connie moved to Billings, MT to be closer to family. Connie was a vital part of the Billings First United Methodist Church and continued to serve in a volunteer capacity in nursing homes, assisted living facilities and hospitals through their visitation program.
Connie enjoyed adventure and traveled extensively throughout her life. In retirement, she enjoyed traveling with Gals Going Global domestically as well as internationally. Connie was always open to experiencing new cultures and learning about them. Her favorite trip was to Italy. She was also game to go on family adventures and floated the Missouri River even though she had never paddled a canoe. Connie loved books and music. She was a vibrant participant in three book clubs and always had season passes to local symphonies even when she lived in rural Montana communities and had to travel miles on snowy roads to attend.
Connie had a love for animals and shared her life and home with many beloved dogs and cats. For the last eight years her daily walking companion was Annie, her neighbor's poodle. It was difficult to tell who adored whom more.
Connie will be remembered as a truly insightful and empathetic support for those she knew and will be sorely missed by all whose lives she touched. She left us too soon, with more books, walks, love, and life to be shared.
Connie was preceded in death by her parents and sisters: Phyllis Lewallen and Fran Teuber. She is survived by four nieces: Carol Matthews (Matt) of Anchorage, AK, Jean Krause (Steve) of Helena, MT, Kim Homan (Barry) of Devils Lake, ND, Lynn Heiter of Sioux Fall, SD, and two nephews: Richard Lewallen (Patti) of Billings, MT, and Tom Hansen (Carmen) of Sioux Falls, SD. Connie is also survived by many cherished friends.
Memorial services will be at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021 at Billings First United Methodist Church in Billings, MT. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Baroque Music Montana Inc., 500 Black Bear Road, Bozeman, MT 59718-8043, to United Methodist Committee on Relief (UMCOR) or to a charity of your choice.
