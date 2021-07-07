Rev. Connie A. Cranston

Rev. Connie Cranston was born on July 16, 1939, in Huron, SD. She was the youngest of three daughters born to Helen and Harold Cranston. Connie passed away on June 24, 2021. After graduating high school in Huron, SD, Connie attended Huron College for her Bachelor of Arts degree and went on to obtain a Master's of Social Work from The University of Denver in 1963. In 1998, Connie received her Master's of Divinity degree from The Iliff School of Theology in Denver, CO. and in 2003 was ordained an Elder in The United Methodist Church.

Connie's life exemplified service to others. She was a clinical social worker in Denver and Boulder, CO for over thirty years. After her ordination, she served as a minister to parishes in Big Sandy-Kremlin, MT, Shelby, MT plus the ‘Oilfield Parish' Sunburst-Sweetgrass-Kevin, MT, and Buffalo-Kaycee, WY. Following retirement, Connie moved to Billings, MT to be closer to family. Connie was a vital part of the Billings First United Methodist Church and continued to serve in a volunteer capacity in nursing homes, assisted living facilities and hospitals through their visitation program.