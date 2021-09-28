Rev. D. James 'Jim' Fitzhugh

While in Seminary he and Rosemary married on Dec. 23, 1951, one day before her 21st birthday on Christmas Eve. Dec. eventually became an even more crowded month for family events, with first born James Blake, “Jimmy,” arriving Dec. 14th the following year. There followed son Kim Blaine three years later, and daughter Dawn Karyl, two years after that. They ended up sharing over 58 years of marriage, and they were truly each other's rock.

Jim spent 14 years pastoring churches in Indiana and northern Illinois before eventually “falling apart spiritually,” as he put it. He left the ministry, sold everything, packed up the family and pets, said goodbye to Illinois, and headed west, not knowing what he would do, or where they would end up.

The family eventually landed in Billings in June of 1966, low on funds, and he needing to go to work. He did everything from trying to sell cars, (he couldn't,) to being a milk man making deliveries at night. During this time he began meeting with a lay prayer group that eventually led him to a personal relationship with the Lord, rebirthing his faith. Shortly thereafter he was asked to join the staff at First United Methodist. There, for the next 17 years, he and Rosemary had a high school ministry that touched many lives, with her directing various youth choirs and musical productions. Eventually he moved on to Evangelical United Methodist, where he spent the next 9 years as pastor. His pride and joy though was his work, for over a decade, as Spiritual Director for the Walk to Emmaus. He made many lasting relationships and touched many lives in that capacity.