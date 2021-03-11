Rev. Ernest Allan Larsen

With God leading the way, the good fight has been completed, the race is finished, and Ernie's faith has been fulfilled. Rev. Ernest Allan Larsen, 87, of Roundup, MT passed away on Feb. 6, 2021 at Yuma Regional Medical Center.

The funeral service will be held on Saturday, March 20, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Zion Lutheran Church, Roundup, Montana. Live streaming will be available.

Ernest was born in Underwood, Iowa on January 16, 1934. He graduated from Wartburg Seminary as a Lutheran pastor in 1963. Ernest was married to Joann Hundtofe on June 4, 1960. Ernest worked as a Lutheran Minister for 36 years. He served in parishes in Westby, MT, St. Maries, ID, Roundup, MT, Osborne, KS and Mankato, KS.

He enjoyed gardening, word finds, playing games and spending time with family. Ernest is survived by spouse Joann Larsen, Children Pamela Carter (Duane), Steven Larsen (Kim), Chris Larsen (Amy), Rachel Boden (Scott), John Larsen, and Dan Larsen. He is survived by 11 grandchildren, six great grandchildren, one brother and many nieces and nephews.

Ernest is preceded in death by his parents, Louis Carrie Larsen, brothers Orville, Norman and Stanley, two infant sisters, Helen and Phillis, and granddaughter Kristie Carter. In lieu of flowers memorials are preferred to Zion Lutheran Church or Christikon Lutheran Bible Camp. Well done good and faithful servant.