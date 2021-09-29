Rev. Richard D. Osterman

In August 1973, he was assigned to serve as Co-Pastor of St. Francis Xavier Church in Circle. In 1978, he became Co-Pastor of St. Leo's Church in Lewistown and served there until 1984, at which time he entered an educational sabbatical in Rome, Italy.

He returned to Great Falls in July of 1985 and served as Pastor of St. Luke's Parish. In 1991 he moved to Red Lodge where he served as pastor until he was granted retirement from active ministry in 2001.

Father Osterman served on numerous diocesan advisory boards and commissions, including a term as a member of the College of Consultors in 1979.

He enjoyed cultivating a large vegetable and flower garden whenever possible, and loved cooking, especially his favorite pasta dishes. He loved to travel, and he spent time not only in Italy, but also went to Yugoslavia (Croatia), Greece, Spain, and Mexico. His other passions included enjoying the outdoors, skiing, and horseback riding. His training as an engineer was useful in terms of the practical side of parish operations. He was instrumental in the design and construction of St. Agnes Church in Red Lodge in 1998. He was especially proud of his Croatian heritage and was always ready with a story of fun and adventure.