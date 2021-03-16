Rev. Robert Howard Koerner

April 24, 1932 — March 1,2021

Robert Howard Koerner went to be with his Lord and Savior on March 1, 2021 at the age of 88.

Bob was born to Helen and George Koerner in the Paradise Valley of Pennsylvania on April 24, 1932. He was the youngest of six children.

After graduating from Barnett High, Bob attended college and then enlisted in the Navy.In the Navy, Bob went on a 50,000 mile world cruise and then studied electronics at Great Lakes Electronics school. While at the school, Bob met the love of his life, a nursing student, Lea Johnson. They were married and had three children, Karen, David and Kathy. Bob and Lea were married for almost 61 years before Lea's passing in 2014. After the Navy, Bob and Lea relocated to California so Bob could attend San Francisco State College.

Bob had a calling to the ministry and relocated to Denver to attend the Denver Theological Seminary. Upon receiving a Masters Degree, Bob moved to Billings to become a chaplain at Yellowstone Boys Ranch.