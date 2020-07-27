× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Reverend Cathy Lynn Tarpley McLean, 66, passed from this earth into the loving arms of Jesus on July 24, 2020, in her home, surrounded by her loved ones.

Cathy was born in Toledo, Ohio, and was raised and schooled in Texas, where she met her lifetime love Kurt McLean. They met and immediately fell in love in the Fall of '78 and were wed six weeks later. Cathy was an absolutely devoted mother to her children, Heather and Kurt Nicholas McLean, and took every opportunity to express her love. She was a lifetime learner and never skipped a chance to evolve, become and grow. Her passion was Peace, Justice and Kindness. She loved fiercely and inclusively.

Mom has left us too soon, but we have absolute comfort and assurance of her place with God and our eternal relationship with her. Her last wish was that each of us would continue forward and spread love through random acts of kindness. In lieu of flowers, you may make a memorial donation to your local food banks or family shelters.

Memorial services will be at 10 a.m. Friday, July 31, at First Presbyterian Church, 2420 13th St. West. It can also be attended via Facebook Live by visiting the First Presbyterian Church Facebook page.

