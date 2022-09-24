Reverend James Dean Hawkins, 65 years old, was born in Alamogordo, New Mexico, and passed away in Billings.
Jim's life, along with his wife Jewel, was a 40-year adventure of planting churches, restarting churches, mentoring and disciplining men, and spending himself for the Kingdom of our Lord and Savior.
He is survived by three adult daughters, Jamie, Amanda and Megan; one adult son, David and his wife Lisa; two grandchildren, Joseph and Joselyn; and his wife, Jewel, of 42 years. His parents, Al and Bonnie Hawkins, are already gone.
Memorial services will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, at Word of Life Church, 1737 King Ave. West.
Donations can be sent to the Wright Foursquare Church, "The Bridge," PO Box 164, Wright, WY 82732.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.