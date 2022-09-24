Reverend James Dean Hawkins, 65 years old, was born in Alamogordo, New Mexico, and passed away in Billings.

Jim's life, along with his wife Jewel, was a 40-year adventure of planting churches, restarting churches, mentoring and disciplining men, and spending himself for the Kingdom of our Lord and Savior.

He is survived by three adult daughters, Jamie, Amanda and Megan; one adult son, David and his wife Lisa; two grandchildren, Joseph and Joselyn; and his wife, Jewel, of 42 years. His parents, Al and Bonnie Hawkins, are already gone.

Memorial services will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, at Word of Life Church, 1737 King Ave. West.

Donations can be sent to the Wright Foursquare Church, "The Bridge," PO Box 164, Wright, WY 82732.