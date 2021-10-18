 Skip to main content
Reverend Robert Koerner
Reverend Robert Koerner

A memorial service will be held for Reverend Robert Koerner on Saturday, Oct. 23, 2 p.m., at First Alliance Church, 1835 Central Ave, Billings, MT

