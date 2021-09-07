Rex Allen Mishler

Rex grew up farming and milking cows in the Cambridge, Eustis and Arapahoe, Nebraska area. He attended one room country schools until the family moved to Arapahoe. There he attended town school and graduated from Arapahoe High School in 1964. After graduation he went to Denver, Colorado and attended Parks School of Business for computer programming. He also enlisted in the Colorado Army Reserve and served six years. It was while in Denver that he met his wife Pauline. They had two girls while in Denver, Janet and Robyn and then moved to Casper, Wyoming. Rex worked in the steel pipe and water transmission pipe industry while in Denver and Casper. He started his own manufacturer's rep business for water transmission products and moved his family to Park City, Montana in 1987.