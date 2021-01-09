Rex B. Easton, 73, was a cherished father, partner, brother, uncle, grandfather, teacher, mentor. He was a visionary, entrepreneur, always fair and just, and most of all loved and admired. This world lost him on January 3, 2021, when he passed peacefully, at home with his family after fighting a valiant battle with cancer. Rex was born in Billings to Raleigh and Cecilia Easton. He grew up in Laurel with his brother Rod and sister Leah. He graduated from Laurel High school in 1966 as a lettered athlete. After a brief period at MSU he proudly enlisted and served in the Navy from 1967-71 aboard the USS Kennedy.

He moved back to Bozeman where his good friend Denny Dehmer introduced him to the Love of his Life Peggy Boylan. They married in 1972. Rex continued his education at MSU where he graduated in 1975, all while working and becoming Superintendent at Riverside Country Club. In 1976, he became one of the founding members of the Wy-Mont Golf Course Superintendents Association which later became Peaks and Prairies. He served four years as president of the chapter and was proud of the contributions he made to advance golf maintenance. His love for golf inspired him to want to bring more golf to Bozeman. He helped start Links landscaping to gain experience while raising capital to build a new course. After a lot of struggles, and the help of several investors, his vision came to fruition. Bridger Creek Golf Course opened to the public in 1994. He was proud for his part in its creation, and always enjoyed his time there. After several more life endeavors, including spearheading ‘Manley Meadows' for his friends Dave and Thelma, he semi-retired back to Bridger Creek where he could help mow all while enjoying watching others enjoy a friendly game and the outdoors. Rex was a long-time member of Bible Study Fellowship and held Jesus Christ close to his heart. His faith was important to him, and he always enjoyed learning about and discussing the bible.