 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Rex J. Ellis

  • 0

Rex J. Ellis formerly of Billings passed away in Tyler, Texas on Feb. 4, 2022. He was employed by Mark Rite Lines in Billings. He is survived by his wife, Sandra J. Ellis of Tyler and sons Matthew and Joseph, seven Grandchildren and one Great Granddaughter. His funeral will be held on Feb. 24th at the Dallas/Fort Worth National Veterans Cemetery.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Survey: Workplace jargon has gotten overused with online chatting

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News