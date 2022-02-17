Rex J. Ellis formerly of Billings passed away in Tyler, Texas on Feb. 4, 2022. He was employed by Mark Rite Lines in Billings. He is survived by his wife, Sandra J. Ellis of Tyler and sons Matthew and Joseph, seven Grandchildren and one Great Granddaughter. His funeral will be held on Feb. 24th at the Dallas/Fort Worth National Veterans Cemetery.
